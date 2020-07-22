Trader’s tax refund petition junked

BY JUN RAMIREZ

*

The Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) has turned down the P13.4-million tax refund petition of a sugar trader for its failure to present proof it was entitled to it.

The Sucden Philippines Inc. of Ortigas Center, Pasig City told the court that the advanced output value-added tax was illegally collected.

It paid the tax when it bought some 80,000 bags of refined sugar from Victoria’s Milling which was subsequently sold to Del Monte Philippines in 2016.

In an 18-page resolution, the Court’s First Division stated the petitioners failed to present evidence that the tax was illegal collected.

The CTA said no invoice or official receipt was presented to make the advanced payment creditable as required under Section 110 of the Tax Code.

“The petitioners failed to show that the advance payment represents the erroneously or illegally paid tax,” said Associate Justice Esperanza Fabon-Victorino. (Jun Ramirez)

