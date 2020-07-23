28 summa cum laude graduate from UP Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ELLALYN V. RUIZ

The University of the Philippines-Diliman (UPD) will confer academic degrees on 3,789 candidates, led by 28 summa cum laude, in the first virtual commencement exercises on Sunday.

UPD Class of 2020 is led by 28 summa cum laude, an academic distinction for graduates who earned a weighted average grade (WAG) of 1.20 or better.

This year’s summa cum laude graduates are Joshua Raphael Ambrosio, BS Economics (1.049); Martin Alexander Cruz, BS Business Administration and Accountancy (1.086); Jose Antonio Buencamino, Bachelor of Music (1.098); John Lawrence Mallanao, BS Business Administration and Accountancy (1.100); Gabriela Angela Nicole Durian, BA European Languages (1.103); Nina Patricia Morales, Bachelor of Fine Arts (1.107); Simon Alec Askin, BS Business Administration and Accountancy (1.139); Aaron Jordan Sta. Maria, BA European Languages (1.141); Paolo Miguel Tablante, Bachelor of Music (1.141); and James Allen Dy, BS Business Administration and Accountancy (1.145).

They are also joined by Ryan Kendrick Lim, BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (1.145); Kate Chrisgracen Au, BS Architecture (1.147); Beatrice Hope Reyes, BS Biology (1.156); Chloe Borromeo, BS Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (1.171); Kouji Tomas, BS Electrical Engineering (1.172); Jo Adrian del Mundo, BS Industrial Engineering (1.173); William Lara, Bachelor of Sports Science (1.178); Nicole Charis Pontanilla, BA Linguistics (1.178); Michael Castro, BS Chemical Engineering (1.180); and Seth Kelvin Escobedo, BS Electronics and Communications Engineering (1.183).

Rounding up the top honors are Janella Meara Chan, BS Economics (1.185); Lorenz Nalica, BS Business Administration and Accountancy (1.185); Enrique Lorenzo Martinez, BS Psychology (1.188); Steffi Eunice Ramos, BA Broadcast Communication (1.192); Kirsten Rae Hipolito, BS Electronics and Communications Engineering (1.193); Stephaenie Natalie Gan, BS Business Economics (1.197); Corinne Mariel Wong, Business Economics (1.197); and Adrian Patricio, BS Computer Engineering (1.199).

As of July 22, figures from the Office of the University Registrar show that 302 will receive the Latin distinction of magna cum laude (WAG of 1.4 or higher), while 683 will graduate with the honors cum laude (WAG of 1.75 or higher).

Of the total candidates for graduation, 2,892 will receive a baccalaureate degree and 897 will be conferred graduate degrees in the diploma, Master’s, and doctoral levels.

The 109th Pangkalahatang Pagtatapos carries the theme “Maglingkod, Magmalasakit, Manindigan” as it calls on the graduating class, particularly in these challenging times, to serve the country with empathy and conviction so that excellence, rights, and justice may prevail.

It also pays tribute to the frontliners and those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and is also a protest against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and Congress’ vote to not renew ABS-CBN’s franchise.

Dr. Michael Tan, UPD’s recent chancellor, is this year’s commencement speaker.

The University, however, will be limiting attendance to the ceremony strictly to key participants in observance of the health and safety protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The full commencement program may be viewed at https://upd.edu.ph/livestream- 2020/starting at 7 a.m.

comments