Bishop Pabillo tests positive for COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By LESLIE ANN AQUINO*

Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo on Thursday informed priests in the archdiocese that he tested positive for the disease.

“So we know that in whatever happens, God’s love is always with us. It is in this spirit that I announce that I am tested positive with the COVID-19 with the RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test,” he said in a letter.

Pabillo said his staff has been tested negative and the people in contact with him in the last week have been duly informed to enable them to follow the necessary safety measures.

The prelate said although he doesn’t feel anything, he is now in a designated area for quarantine.

“I follow the protocol that is set. I am now in a designated area for quarantine observing strict protocol as required,” said Pabillo.

“My condition is being monitored and I take healthy food and vitamins, and do physical exercise,” he added.

Pabillo asked everyone not to worry about him.

“I know this virus will pass, so please do not worry about me, although prayers would be very much appreciated,” he said.

Despite this development, Pabillo said “life must go on.”

“Since I am in my normal self, thank God, the scheduled online meetings that we have set will continue,” he said.

Pabillo added that one of the priests of the archdiocese will celebrate the Mass on Sunday and Monday and will read the homilies that he prepared.

comments