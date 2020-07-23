O’Hara, Gallaga: Potential National Artists?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

*

POTENTIAL – Highspeed wraps up this series of sorts on the future, the potential National Artists…among the dead ones.

Mario O’Hara and Peque Gallaga with their selected filmographies.

MARIO – “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos,” “Condemed,” “Bulaklak ng City Jail,” “Kastilyong Buhangin,” “Bakit Bughaw ang Langit,” “Fatima Buen.”

Except for “Fatima Buen,” all the titles starred Superstar Nora Aunor.

Nora won the first Urian award for “Tatlong Taon.”

“Fatima Buen” made Kris Aquino an actress, meriting an Urian nomi­nation.

PEQUE – “Oro Plata Mata” took the movies by storm, in a manner of speaking.

Other Peque masterpieces fol­lowed: “Scorpio Nights,” “Unfaithful Wife,” “Virgin Forest,” “Kid, Huwag Kang Susuko!,” “Sonata.”

OTHERS – In case, just in case, oth­er departed directors are considered, Highspeed suggests the following names. Plus some of their films.

Maryo J. de Los Reyes – “Naglalayag,” “Gabun,” “Saan Darating ang Umaga,” “High School Circa ’61,” “Tagos ng Dugo.”

Gil Portes – “’Merika,” “Andrea,” “Saranggola,” “Markova,” “Mga Munting Tinig,” “Mulanay,” “Ga­tas,” “Miss X.”

Mel Chionglo – “Lagarista,” “Ka­palit,” “Teenage Marriage,” “Iadya Mo Kami,” “Bomba Arrienda.”

Danny Zialcita – “T-Bird at Ako,” “Karma,” “Tubig at Langis.”

comments