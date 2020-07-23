- Home
BY KIM ATIENZA
“BULUGAN” is the local term for a male pig that’s considered the best and most prolific in doing the sex act.
Owners of pig farms would bring their sows to the local stud for a moment of copulation. In a matter of weeks or months, the sow would become pregnant.
According to the Pacific Standard, pig sex is becoming a thing of the past.
Farmers would now rather resort to artificial insemination so that their sows bear more piglets. Gone is the traditional pregnancy through sexual intercourse.
An article in Pacific Standard (PS) describes the old process of procreation among pigs.
It says: “Timon the boar runs around a pen full of young sows. The sows, known as gilts because they have yet to bear piglets, start squealing and frantically pacing the pen. Timon’s job is to identify gilts that are coming into heat and ready to breed. While most of the gilts run away from him, some freeze up, a sign that they’re ready for his advances.”
Experts say traditional sex is too inefficient. Letting pigs do things the old-fashioned way meant that a single boar’s ejaculation impregnated just one sow at a time.
With artificial insemination, Timon’s sperm could impregnate dozens of sows, says PS.