Public urged to observe health protocols

BY VANNE TERRAZOLA

SENATOR Cynthia Villar on Thursday appealed to the public to still observe health and safety protocols while quarantine restrictions have been eased in most parts of the country.

She said the public should not be complacent as the Philippines continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we begin to adjust to the new normal way of life, we should not put our guards down. Alalahanin natin na nandyan pa rin ang virus at wala pang bakuna laban sa COVID-19 kaya kailangang sumunod sa health protocols,” Villar said in a statement.

“We have to be reminded that stopping the spread of the disease is not just the work of the medical workers and our frontliners. It is the duty of everybody to help fight COVID-19… Lapses in health protocols endanger the well-being of our families and co-workers,” she pointed out.

Villar said she distributed 2,000 tarpaulins in different barangays in the her bailiwick Las Pinas City to remind residents of the needed health protocols such as the wearing of face mask, practice of physical distancing, and frequent hand-washing.

She cited studies saying that face masks and cloth face coverings help prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Villar said she hopes that the “signs of economic recovery” due to the partial reopening of business would continue so that employment will be generated for the millions who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

