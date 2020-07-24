Hear the parable of the sower

Gospel: MT 13:18-23

JESUS said to his disciples: “Hear the parable of the sower. The seed sown on the path is the one who hears the word of the Kingdom without understanding it, and the Evil One comes and steals away what was sown in his heart. The seed sown on rocky ground is the one who hears the word and receives it at once with joy. But he has no root and lasts only for a time. When some tribulation or persecution comes because of the word, he immediately falls away. The seed sown among thorns is the one who hears the word, but then worldly anxiety and the lure of riches choke the word and it bears no fruit. But the seed sown on rich soil is the one who hears the word and understands it, who indeed bears fruit and yields a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold.”

Jesus begins in this straightforward manner. He is clearly addressing his message to the hearers of the word, identifying four types of hearers.

First, there is the hearer with a closed mind; the seed has no chance of penetrating it. This is the one whose mind has been made up, maybe out of pride or even fear. Second, another hearer is like the shallow ground; nothing takes deep root. He changes his mind with every whim and fancy. Faith needs depth to grow and remain strong.

Third, there are hearers who have so many interests and involvements cluttering their lives. Modern life is increasingly crowded and fast; we are distracted by materialism and the media culture. No longer do we find time to pray or read the Bible; thus, God’s Word is choked and bears no fruit. Finally, there is the man who is “good ground”; his mind is open; he is willing to listen. Then, he translates his hearing into deeds of service.

Lord, help me to listen, to understand, and to live by your Word.

