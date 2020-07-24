Mayor Isko urges gov’t to prioritize fight vs COVID-19 over Cha-cha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MINKA KLAUDIA S. TIANGCO

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is not one of them.

This after the actor-turned-politician has called on government officials to prioritize fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic instead of focusing on constitutional reforms which the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) is pushing for.

“I agree with any development at any given time, in a normal situation… In this case, it can help later on. Why not? But for now, please, let’s just focus muna dito kay COVID-19,” he said in an interview on ANC.

“This (COVID-19) should be addressed on top of everything,” he added.

Headed by Narvacan Mayor Chavit Singson, LMP has filed a resolution to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) pushing for two amendments: to increase the internal revenue allotment of local governments and to lift restrictions on foreign investments in certain industries.

DILG Spokesman Jonathan Malaya said they will forward the resolution to the House.

Meanwhile, the Malacañang and Senate said Charter change is not among the government’s current priorities.

The Manila mayor said the people, and not lawmakers, must be the ones to clamor for amendments to the Constitution.

“If there’s no demand from the people, why touch it? Why fix something that is not broken?” he said.

comments