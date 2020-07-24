PAF chopper crashes in Isabela; 4 dead, 1 hurt

Four personnel of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) died while another one survived when the helicopter they were riding on during a flight proficiency training crashed in Cauayan, Isabela on Thursday night.

Major General Edgard Arevalo, APF spokesperson, said Friday that those who perished were two pilots, an aircrew, and a PAF officer.

The lone survivor is another aircrew who was rushed to Isabela United Doctors Medical Center for immediate treatment.

As of Friday morning, Arevalo said the release of the identities of the victims was withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

According to initial investigation by military and police, a Huey (UH-1D) helicopter with tailgate number 8308 crash landed shortly after taking off for a night vision goggles (NVG) proficiency training in the vicinity of the Tactical Operations Group (TOG-2) area at Cauayan Air Station around 7 p.m.

Lieutenant Colonel Aristedes Galang, PAF spokesperson, said an investigation team from the Air Force was deployed to Cauayan Air Station to determine the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, General Felimon Santos Jr., AFP chief of staff, expressed deep grief and extended condolences and prayers to the families and colleagues of the victims.

“He [Santos] commits to help facilitate the assistance and other entitlements of our gallant Philippine Air Force personnel who died in the line of duty,” Arevalo said.

Lieutenant General Allen Paredes, PAF commanding general, was also saddened by the death of his personnel. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families of the victims.

“The PAF will continue to care for its gallant airmen and their services will be honored. Their families will be given assistance,” Galang said.

The PAF has placed all of its Huey chopper units nationwide under “on hold” status due to the incident.

It said the helicopters will be subjected to stringent maintenance and safety inspections while the cause of the accident is yet to be determined. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

