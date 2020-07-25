4 more Leni staff test positive for COVID-19

Four more staff members of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) have tested positive for coronavirus, Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo said.

“I have gotten in touch with them to assure them that the office will do its utmost to take care of them and their families,” she said in a Facebook post.

”They seem to be in good spirits and wala naman sa kanilang nagpapakita ng severe symptoms,” Robredo added.

The latest figure brings the total number of COVID-19 cases at OVP to 8 as of July 25.

Last week, the first four OVP staff were found infected with coronavirus.

Robredo said they had contracted COVID-19 in the “line of duty and in the name of public service.

“The vice president said that her office’s relief work goes on despite the COVID-19 cases. Robredo said her staff would continue to work from home, while contact tracing would be expanded.

“Sa lahat ng mga kasama natin, mga partners, pati na rin ang mga umaasa sa ating COVID response efforts: Tuloy ang vital operations natin. This, while we continue to enforce the strictest standards for safety,” she assured.

“We are confident that with our protocols being fully implemented, all those infected will soon be identified and consequently treated, and the spread of the virus will be stemmed,” Robredo said. (Raymund Antonio)

