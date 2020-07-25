Ex-cop gunned down in Tacloban

TACLOBAN City – A former intelligence operative of Tacloban City Police was shot dead after jogging in this city early Saturday morning.

Maj. Daniel Polo, Tacloban City Police Station 2 chief, identified the suspect as Francisco Homeres Jr., 39, a police officer who was dismissed from the service over five years ago.

Witnesses told police that the victim dropped by a canteen to buy food in front of Guadalupe Church in Barangay Abucay here when an unidentified gunman alighted from an SUV parked in the area and shot him several times.

Homeres died on the spot from a bullet wound in the head.

The suspect then hurriedly left onboard the SUV after the shooting. Polo said they are still conducting a follow-up investigation. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

