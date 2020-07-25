Fadeout for now?

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

‘DEEP BENCH’ – Where ros­ter of talents is concerned, ABS-CBN has, to use a sports term, “deep bench.” Most of those talents belong to Star Magic, headed by Johnny Ma­nahan, with Thess Gubi as PR.

The Star Magic talents are used in ABS-CBN shows and movies produced by Star Cinema.

The talents as they come to mind: KathNiel, LizQuen, Piolo Pascual, Bea Alonzo, Toni and Alex Gonzaga, Jer­icho Rosales, Kim Chiu, Iza Calzado, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Melai Can­tiveros, Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, Vice Ganda, JC de Vera, Aljur and Vin Abrenica, Jake Cuenca, among others.

FADEOUT? – Now that ABS-CBN has closed shop, does it mean fadeout for those tal­ents just mentioned?

Well, in the meantime only. But when things get better, Star Cinema can always re­sume shooting. After all, you don’t need a congressional franchise to make movies.

Cinema One Originals can also resume doing indies.

Star Cinema can start pre­paring for the December Metro Manila Film Festival. Hopefully, by that time the coronavirus is gone.

GMA MOVIES – Perhaps, GMA can also revive its movie arm. It can always get talents from its Artists Center.

Remember that GMA used to make movies – artistic and commercial hits.

To name a few: “Jose Rizal,” “Muro Ami,” “Sa Pusod ng Dagat,” “Deathrow,” “Let the Love Begin.”

TV5 – Now is also a good time for TV5 to go com­mercial. That is produced telenovelas, romcoms, com­edies.

And even make movies. TV5 produced “Rosario,” the filmbio of big boss Manny V. Pangilinan. It was directed by Albert Martinez and topbilled by Jennylyn Mercado.

