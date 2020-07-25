Fadeout for now?

- Home
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
*
‘DEEP BENCH’ – Where roster of talents is concerned, ABS-CBN has, to use a sports term, “deep bench.” Most of those talents belong to Star Magic, headed by Johnny Manahan, with Thess Gubi as PR.
The Star Magic talents are used in ABS-CBN shows and movies produced by Star Cinema.
The talents as they come to mind: KathNiel, LizQuen, Piolo Pascual, Bea Alonzo, Toni and Alex Gonzaga, Jericho Rosales, Kim Chiu, Iza Calzado, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Melai Cantiveros, Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal, Vice Ganda, JC de Vera, Aljur and Vin Abrenica, Jake Cuenca, among others.
*
FADEOUT? – Now that ABS-CBN has closed shop, does it mean fadeout for those talents just mentioned?
Well, in the meantime only. But when things get better, Star Cinema can always resume shooting. After all, you don’t need a congressional franchise to make movies.
Cinema One Originals can also resume doing indies.
Star Cinema can start preparing for the December Metro Manila Film Festival. Hopefully, by that time the coronavirus is gone.
*
GMA MOVIES – Perhaps, GMA can also revive its movie arm. It can always get talents from its Artists Center.
Remember that GMA used to make movies – artistic and commercial hits.
To name a few: “Jose Rizal,” “Muro Ami,” “Sa Pusod ng Dagat,” “Deathrow,” “Let the Love Begin.”
TV5 – Now is also a good time for TV5 to go commercial. That is produced telenovelas, romcoms, comedies.
And even make movies. TV5 produced “Rosario,” the filmbio of big boss Manny V. Pangilinan. It was directed by Albert Martinez and topbilled by Jennylyn Mercado.