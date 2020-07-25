Jinri Park, proud maging waitress

BY RUEL J. MENDOZA

Proud ang Filipino-Korean model-actress na si Jinri Park sa pagtrabaho niya ngayon bilang waitress sa Sydney, Australia.

Maraming netizens daw kasi ang nagbibigay ng nega­tive comments sa kanyang piniling trabaho ngayon.

Wala raw nakikitang masama si Jinri sa gina­gawa niya ngayon, lalo na’t nagsisimula siya ng bagong buhay kasama ang kanyang mister.

Heto ang sagot ni Jinri via social media:

“All those people who are saying it’s karma that I’m a waitress now, I’m pretty sure there’s nothing wrong with having that job.

“I chose it because I remem­bered it to be enjoyable for me (I feel like I’m playing a real life diner dash!!). I think it’s quite fun and exciting, I don’t know why so many people have nega­tive comments about it.”

Isa raw marangal na tra­baho ang pagiging waitress sa ibang bansa. Sa panahon daw ngayon, hindi na raw uso ang mamili ng trabaho. Kung ano raw ang nandyan at qualified ka, walang masama na gawin mo ito.

“It was to inspire others to start again but of course with all stories whether bad or good, they are always haters. I just wanted to say, I chose to be a waitress and didn’t want to just be comfortable with what I have.

“My parents did offer to pay for my tuition and I could just easily get a student load with my credit. But let me clarify that I chose to work because I wanted to and not because I have to.”

