Knowledge Channel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

*

JUST A THOUGHT: “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” – Theodore Roosevelt

***

EDUCATOR ROLE: All this talk about not granting a franchise to ABS-CBN has conveniently bypassed the important role the network plays in educating our youth.

The 67-year old broadcasting giant is home to Knowledge Channel, which for the past 21 years, has been airing, free of charge, curriculum-based learning materials to students in far-flung areas unreached by media technology.

At a time when the Education department is bent on pursuing online teaching in both public and private schools nationwide, Knowledge Channel provides the perfect platform for our teachers and students.

***

SINCE 1999: The Knowledge Channel Foundation has, since 1999, engaged public

schools from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi in providing technological access and educational videos.

Its goal is to aid in blended and distance learning, most relevant in in this time of pandemic.

Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. director Edric Calma says they have created and acquired more than 1,000 video lessons, all based on the K-12 curriculum of DepEd.

These could reach as many as 7.6 million students, a huge portion of the 27 million expected to enroll this school year.

comments