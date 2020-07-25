Overhaul of PhilHealth brass sought

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts on Saturday called for an “overhaul” in the leadership of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth) amid new accusations of massive corruption that have implicated certain officials.

Anakalusugan Rep. Michael Defensor aired this recommendation as squabbling former and incumbent Philhealth officials are set to meet face-to-face when the panel meets for a hearing that will be conducted after President Duterte’s State-of-the-Nation Address.

Defensor noted that PhilHealth had been the object of various legislative inquiries over reports of alleged corruption implicating former and incumbent officials.

“When there seems to be a pattern of alleged abuses where loopholes can be taken advantage of by the unscrupulous, a systemic change needs to be done to overhaul the present setup,” said the administration lawmaker.

Defensor said PhilHealth Chief Executive Officer retired Brig. Gen. Ricardo Morales and his outspoken critic, lawyer Thomson Montes Keith, will be invited to the hearings of a moto-propio investigation on the issues raised in the media.

The House accounts panel chairman said various news sources have come out with an account of an alleged shouting match among PhilHealth officials during a virtual executive meeting.

The officials reportedly exchanged accusations, prompting the resignation of “several personalities.” (Ben Rosario)



comments