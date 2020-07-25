PBA, PFL may start practice sessions next week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Waylon Galvez

Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra said he expects professional basketball and football players to restart with their practice sessions next week when the official communication comes out on Monday.

Upon the directive of the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases, the joint technical group of the Department of Health the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and GAB has crafted the strict health guidelines for both pro leagues.

“It’s true that we get instructions from the IATF, pero meron kaming joint administrative order, the Department of Health, PSC at saka ng GAB… yun ang maggo-govern sa practice sessions natin,” said Mitra on The Chasedown on One PH Saturday.

Mitra said that these guidelines need to be signed by members of the joint group, which include him, health secretary Francisco Duque III and PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

“Monday na lalabas yun (letter). Naging mahabang discussion yung liability – who will allow them, who will police them, go there and make sure that rules are being followed,” he added.

Mitra said that GAB would send doctors and nurses to do random checks.

This letter is that the PBA Commissioner’s Office is waiting for the teams to be allowed to return to training sessions of four players only with a coach or trainer at the gym for one hour.

Aside from disinfecting the facility before and after use, other important health protocols must be followed like physical distancing. Even taking a shower after the workout is not allowed and players are advised to bring their own water bottles at the gym.

However, one important thing before the start of the practice is swab testing, and with testing results available in one to two days, Mitra said he sees these pro teams to start training next week.

“Ang feeling ko magpa-practice na yan Wednesday, Thursday or Friday… by next week I’m sure of that,” said Mitra, referring to the PBA teams and the pro clubs from the Philippine Football League.

The PBA opened its 45th Season last March 8, but after just a game between Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok and San Miguel Beer, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced the cancelation of games and practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The PFL too had to postpone its own opening of the 4th Season twice due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but is hoping to restart with the training before pushing with the tournament anytime this year or early next year.

comments