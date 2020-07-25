Pia Wurtzbach continues self-isolation in London

BY STEPHANIE BERNARDINO

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is days away from completing her self-isolation in London where she hopes to be with her sister Sarah and niece Lara later.

“One more week of self-isola­tion and I get to hug my family. Thank you sis for dropping by to literally drop groceries by the gate finally makakakain na ko ng adobo,” Pia wrote on Instagram.

She describes it as an “odd feeling” to have only seen her family so far but not hugged them for safety measures.

Still, “it’s all good,” Pia said.

“It’s only temporary and for the safety of everyone! Konting tiis na lang and I love that little Lara knows and understands social distancing,” the beauty queen added.

“At sa mga nagtataka po this photo was taken a few days ago pa, yung pagsuot ng masks sa UK today (july 24) lang po naging mandatory dito at children below 11 yrs old di po kailangan magsuot. Iba iba po talaga mga patakaran depende kung nasaang bansa ka,” Pia clarified.

She ended her post by re­minding everyone to keep safe and follow safety protocols.

“At sa mga nakakasama na­man yung pamilya nila ngayon, naku ihug nyo po sila ng ma­higpit dahil napaka swerte nyo po na nakakasama nyo sila!”

