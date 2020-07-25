PNP to rallyists: Go to UP Diliman

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has designated the Diliman Campus of the University of the Philippines (UP) in Quezon City as a place of convergence for those who would hold a protest action during the 5th State of the Nation Address of President Duterte.

But PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac still recommends for the protesters to air their complaints and grievances online or through social media, citing the risk of being infected by the coronavirus if they insist on joining the protest action.

“The security preparations for the President’s SONA are all set.

To those who would insist on holding a protest action, they could go to the UP Campus where they would be allowed to protest,” said Banac.

He said that those who would go to the UP Diliman for the SONA protest are expected to protect themselves by observing the minimum health safety protocols such as wearing face masks and observance of physical distancing.

UP Diliman has been the site of protest actions during the community quarantine.

Recently, it became the site for those who protest the passage of the Anti-Terror Law.

“It would be the individual’s responsibility for them not to get sick, not to be infected by the coronavirus,” said Banac.

The designation of UP Diliman as the protest action site came after Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas was quoted as saying that the Commonwealth Avenue, the traditional protest action site of rallyists, would be closed for mass gathering.

Sinas said at least 7,500 policemen, soldiers and personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will be deployed on Monday to secure the areas leading to the Batasan Pambansa where President Duterte is expected to deliver his SONA in front of the chosen few members of the Congress.

Sinas, who became one of the poster boys of high-profile quarantine violations during his birthday party in May, warned that those who violate the mass gathering guideline would be arrested.

Based on the guideline, a maximum of 10 people are allowed to gather in one place but they must be wearing face masks and observing physical distancing.

Banac, for his part, said that policemen will still be deployed in various areas where protesters are expected to converge in order to maintain peace and order and enforce the quarantine rules.

“The presence of policemen will be for peace and order. They (protesters) have nothing to fear because our personnel were tasked to observe maximum tolerance,” said Banac.

He, however, said that the police are ready to disperse protesters who would hold rallies in areas where they are not allowed to do so. (Aaron Recuenco)

