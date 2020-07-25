UAAP Season 83 motto: Fully alive, champions for life

With De La Salle University stepping in as host for the 83rd Season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, it also comes with the same challenge it befell its predecessor, Ateneo de Manila University.

As the country braces and takes on the “new normal” in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, La Salle takes on the responsibility of starting a new season, unveiling the motto for Season 83 “Fully Alive, Champions For Life.”

The announcement came during the UAAP Season 82 Closing Ceremony, conducted virtually as a result of the pandemic, and broadcast of the online media platforms of ABS-CBN Sports.

A formal turnover was conducted between the two schools, with Ateneo University President Fr. Jett Villarin, SJ virtually handing the league flag over to his DLSU counterpart Bro. Raymundo Suplido, FSC.

“As we close Season 82, we are grateful to all those who gave their all to make Season 82 possible. And it is with honor that we turn over the hosting of UAAP Season 83 to De La Salle University,” said Villarin, who served as this season’s chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Upon receiving the flag and displaying it, Suplico shares, “We are embarking on Season 83 with the motto — Fully Alive, Champions for Life. This is De La Salle University welcoming you to Season 83.”

The pandemic forced a premature conclusion to Season 82, with seven collegiate events in indoor volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics, lawn tennis, and 3×3 basketball unable to finish their respective campaigns. At the same time, it is expected that the start of Season 83 will be pushed back to early next year.

In spite of all this, the upcoming host is set to give utmost importance to the safety of its community before pushing through with the new season. “For the love of sports, we have to challenge ourselves to continue to excel. It is important that we do so with resilience and fortitude. Also, we must plan and play but with safety and prudence in our minds so that we do not risk the health and safety of our members.”

