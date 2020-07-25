Zion back in NBA bubble

Zion Williamson has returned to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

However, his team, the New Orleans Pelicans, will have to wait for him to finish his mandatory four-day quarantine before rejoining.

He had been tested for COVID-19 and turned out negative. The 6-foot-6 power forward had earlier left Disney World for an urgent medical matter in the family.

What do the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, reigning champion Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, and Miami Heat have in common?

These teams are planning to take a knee while the US national anthem is playing when they take the court on their opening nights at the bubble to protest racial injustice in the US.

What the effect will be is still unknown but athletes in other professional sports leagues in the US have made such a move to divided reaction.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe is back with the team in Orlando and is ready to take the court again.

Bledsoe, who had recovered from COVID-19, said: “Just touching the basketball, getting a feel for it again, it was pretty fun.”

Also rejoining his team in Orlando after a bout with COVID-19 is Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes.

However, like Zion, he has to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

An urgent family matter prompted Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers to leave the bubble. Citing personal reason, also leaving Orlando is Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams.

Both are expected to be back soon and must undergo quarantine for four days in a Disney World hotel.

Superstar duo James Harden and Russell Westbrook have rejoined the Houston Rockets at the bubble.

Westbrook had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. Partner Harden didn’t report to Orlando with the team due to a family matter.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said he wasn’t proud of the profane email he sent to a US senator which cost him a two-week suspension.

He returned to work last Friday and this means that more “Woj bombs” are coming and no more of the “F-bomb” that sent him into limbo. (Tristan Lozano)

