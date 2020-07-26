Man kills, buries friend over ‘no GF’ joke

NARVACAN, Ilocos Sur – A 33-year-old man surrendered to the police Sunday, days after he killed and buried his 18-year-old friend who teased him about his lack of ability to find a girlfriend in Barangay Casilagan, Narvacan.

Narvacan Police reported that victim Mike Jordan Sotelo, an out-of-school youth, of Barangay Cadacad, Nagbukel, Ilocos Sur, was reported missing before his body was found in a hilly portion of Barangay Casilagan at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

His body was discovered by his relatives – Barangay Captain Julie Sotelo and Alberto Sotelo – buried in a shallow grave.

Bothered by his conscience, suspect Mark Jim, 33, surrendered to the police, claiming he hacked the victim and buried him there.

“Inaya ko siyang maghanap ng chicks na maliligawan pero sinabihan ako na mahina ako, kaya nagpantig ang tainga ko. Di ko napigilan na magalit at nagdilim na isip ko, kaya ko nagawa ang krimen,” the suspect told the investigator. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

