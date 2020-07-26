Man stabs self after killing 2 sisters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY – A man stabbed himself after shooting two sisters to death in Barangay Taculing here on Friday.

Slain were Imee Decara-Mahilum and her younger sister Inee Jane Decara, police said.

Police Capt. Elmer Bonilla, head of Police Station 6, said that Mahilum was fetched by her younger sister from work around 5:45 p.m. when the suspect identified as Alvin Lanza confronted Mahilum.

Bonilla said Lanza was reportedly drunk while he was having an argument with Mahilum.

Armed with a .45-caliber pistol, Lanza allegedly shot Mahilum, hitting her in the face, and also Decara, who was on board a Toyota Revo, hitting her in the body, Bonilla said.

Both victims died on the spot.

Lanza tried to shoot himself but there was no bullet left in his firearm. He found a knife in his tool box and stabbed himself in the chest.

He was pacified and was taken to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital here where he will undergo a surgery.

Police recovered from the scene a .45-caliber pistol, a magazine, two unfired bullets, two empty shells, and a knife.

Bonilla said that Lanza and Mahilum, who were both working at the same shop, were reportedly in a relationship, but police refused to elaborate on the specific motive of the crime, as per advise of the victims’ family.

Lanza will be charged with double murder, he added. (Glazyl Masculino)

comments