NPA fighter killed in Masbate clash

An alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a firefight with government troops in Placer, Masbate over the weekend.

Major General Henry Robinson Jr., commander of Joint Task Force Bicolandia (JTFB), said the remains of the still unidentified suspect was found on site after the gunbattle.

Robinson said joint elements of the Philippine Army’s 2nd Infantry Battalion (2IB) and local police were conducting hot pursuit operations in Barangay Calumpang following the recovery of explosives in a nearby village when they encountered an undetermined number of armed men last Friday.

Robinson said the firefight lasted for five minutes before the communist rebels fled on foot, leaving behind their slain comrade.

Meanwhile, no one was harmed on the side of the soldiers and cops, Robinson said.

An M16 rifle believed to be used by the slain NPA suspect was recovered on site.

The encounter followed the seizure of four anti-personnel mines, 100-meter electrical wire, medical supplies, solar panel, a motorized banca, hammock, and propaganda materials by operating troops in separate operations in Placer town in the past few weeks.

It was not clear whether the NPA has a plan to launch attacks with the discovery of the mines. (Martin Sadongdong)

