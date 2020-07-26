SB19 wins big at MYX Awards 2020

BY JOJO P. PANALIGAN

It may have been a virtual edition of the MYX Music Awards due to the pandemic, but SB19 winning big in last night’s ceremony was as real as it gets.

The group won Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year; not really surprising as they have been making waves since late last year both on social media and the charts.

The real coup is that the boys also won Song of the Year for their viral hit “Go Up” in a time when there have been so many other viral hits both by new and established artists.

“Baguhan lang po talaga kami sa industry,” Sejun said after accepting the award. “Basta ang masasabi ko lang po is maraming, maraming salamat sa mga sumuporta sa amin.”

SB19 is composed of Josh, Sejun, Stell, Ken and Justin. They are the first Filipino act trained by a Korean entertainment company to debut in the Philippines. Their other hits are “Tilaluha” and “Alab.”

They were supposed to release the fan favorite ballad “Hanggang Sa Huli” last April but it got postponed.

