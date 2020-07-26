Sexual hypnosis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RICA CRUZ

*

Doc Rica,

Sa aking pagba-browse sa Internet, mahilig akong magtingin-tingin ng mga hypnosis or meditation. Naka-encounter ako ng erotic or sexual hypnosis. Safe ba ito or saan ba okay mag-avail ng ganito?

Salamat po,

Coffee Beans

Hello Coffee Beans,

Hypnosis practices for sensual and sexual purposes are commonly known as erotic hypnosis. Considered ito as recreational dahil iba ito from hypnotherapy na naguutilize ng hypnosis in a therapeutic environment para sa pasyente for different issues. For erotic hypnosis, you are more likely referring to recreational hypnosis na ginagamit for sexual pleasure as its ultimate goal.

Ginagamit din naman ang hypnosis by trained therapists para makapagtreat ng sexual dysfunction na nakaintegrate sa iba pang approach or treatment. Erotic hypnosis may be used for the following reasons:

Reducing inhibitions related to sexual activities. Increasing arousal or sensuality. Hypnotic fantasy. Within a dominant-submissive relationship for power exchange.

Ang hypnosis ay isang technique used to induce a trance-like state na ikaw ay very relaxed, focused, and more open to suggestion than usual. Intact naman ang free will mo during hypnosis. It is used to gain control over certain behaviors like smoking or modify emotions.

Considered naman na safe ang hypnotherapy and complementary to alternative medical treatment kapag performed by a trained therapist. Although rare, ang mga risks associated with hypnosis can include headache, dizziness, anxiety, and creation of false memories. Kaya kailangan maging maingat sa pagcheck kung saan ka magaavail nito.

Dahil nageexplore ka na rin naman, puwede mong icheck ang sources online, I am sure marami na ring videos, recordings and websites. Kailangan mo itong icommunicate with your partner if you have one, puwede ninyo itong gawin together. Do not be afraid to explore. Always enjoy but always be safe, in more ways than one.

With love and lust,

Doc Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!

comments