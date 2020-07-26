Suspect in girl’s rape-slay nabbed in Davao

DAVAO CITY – The suspect in the brutal rape-slay of a 12-year-old girl in Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte was arrested on Saturday, the same day the authorities discovered the body of the victim.

Maj. Frederick Deles, Santo Tomas chief of police, said the girl’s body was found by her father floating in the irrigation canal in Purok 3-C, Barangay Tibal-og on Saturday afternoon.

Deles said victim bore injuries on the head and face. Her legs were tied, and a twine looped around her neck.

Deles said they had taken custody of a 45-year-old neighbor, who was also found to be in possession of suspected shabu.

The police official said that based on accounts of witnesses, the girl was last seen in his residence.

According to the statement released by the Municipal Information Office, the girl was last seen alive at about 6 a.m. on Friday.

During the suspect’s arrest, the police also recovered a sachet of a suspected shabu hidden in the watch pocket of the suspect.

Town mayor Ernesto Evangelista condemned the victim’s killing.

“These acts have no place in our society. I reject and condemn the sexual violence against minors,” Evangelista said.

He said he wants a stiffer penalty for the girl’s killer.

The suspect will be charged for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Act. (Zea Capistrano)

