Xian to Kim: ‘Still feels like the first day we met…’

BY STEPHANIE BERNARDINO

Actor Xian Lim has shared behind-the-scene videos of his trip with girlfriend Kim Chiu.

The video was taken early this year in Engelberg, Switzerland where they welcomed the new year. From there, the two went to Vienna, Austria and Prague.

“Everytime I’m with you, it still feels like the first day we met…butterflies and stuff you know…things like that,” Xian wrote as caption to his recent post.

The comment section was filled with warm messages. Some netizens even interpreted the actor’s post as his anniversary message to the actress. Others expressed excitement over the possibility that the time the two will tie the knot draws near.

