135,000 displaced workers reported by DoLE

By LESLIE AQUINO

The number of workers in the private sector displaced this year further increased by 8,000.

From 127,962, the number of displaced workers climbed to 135,162, the latest Job Displacement Monitoring Report of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) revealed Monday.

DoLE said the 135,162 displaced workers from January to present were from 6,500 establishments nationwide.

Of the 6,500 establishments, 5,867 reduced workforce while 633 reported permanent closure.

The report said the 633 firms that reported permanent closure displaced a total of 12,574 workers while the 5,867 companies that retrenched workers affected 122,588 employees.

The National Capital Region registered the most number of displaced workers in the country with 57, 241 followed by CALABARZON or Region 4-A with 31,541.

The number of displaced workers in other areas are Central Luzon with 16,477; Central Visayas with 7,326; Cordillera Administrative Region with 5,376; Davao Region with 3,897; Northern Mindanao with 2,914; Western Visayas with 2,639; Ilocos Region with 2,073; Cagayan Valley with 1,215; Eastern Visayas with 1,081; Bicol Region with 1,009; Socsargen with 877; Caraga with 754; MIMAROPA with 631; and Zamboanga Peninsula with 111.

Most of the displaced workers were from administrative and support service with 32,578; followed by the other service activities with 20,038; and the manufacturing sector with 18,423.

The Job Displacement Report covers data as of July 27, 2020.

