Duterte still trusts Morales — Go

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte continues to trust Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales despite the allegations of corruption in the agency under his helm, Sen. Christopher Go said.

“As of last night, ‘yon po ang nabanggit ni Pangulo, na meron siyang tiwala kay Gen. Morales,” Go told reporters in an online briefing after the opening of the Congress’ second regular session Monday.

“Pero ‘pag meron pong napatunayan na merong katiwalian, kung may kinalaman siya, I’m sure sisibakin siya. Dapat mapatunayan na meron talaga,” he said of the retired general.

Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, said he, too, personally believes in Morales, saying instead that the “problem” could be with people within the PhilHealth who continue with unscrupulous activities in spite of the numerous revamps in their leadership.

“Kahit ilang beses magpalit ng board members diyan, at ilang beses magpalit ng pangulo o CEO, kung hindi kontrolado ‘yong nasa baba, mahirap ,” he said.

“Sa ngayon, ako po ay naniniwala kay Gen. Morales sa kanyang integridad subalit ‘yong mga tao sa baba o ‘yong nagfe-feed sa kanya na mga information ay maaring dapat niyang tignang mabuti.”

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, meanwhile, said it would be “very difficult” to make a judgement on incumbent PhilHealth officials until they have started their legislative inquiry on the corruption allegations against the State health insurer.

“Until we have everything in black and white, perhaps that’s the time that we can say that the leadership is involved or not (in corruption), but mahirap (it’s difficult), at this point,” Sotto said in the online briefing.

“I would rather answer that question after the hearing. Even after just the first hearing, tignan natin,” he added.

Attachments area

comments