NPA fighter slain in Sultan Kudarat encounter

BY MARTIN SADONGDONG

An alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed while a soldier was wounded in a clash between government troops and communist rebels in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat Sunday, the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command disclosed Monday.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Westmincom commander, said the soldier was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. The identity of the soldier had not been released to the public as of posting time.

The military has yet to identify, too, the slain NPA suspect.

The firefight occurred when elements of the 37th Infantry Battalion (337th IB) encountered around 20 armed men in Mount Payong Payong, Barangay Baluan while conducting combat patrol operations.

Sobejana said the troops were fired upon by the gunmen, prompting them to retaliate. The enemies were forced to flee when they were overpowered by the soldiers.

“Our troops are still pursuing the enemies,” said Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of Joint Task Force Central.

Sobejana said the operation was part of their efforts to pin down the remaining threat groups in the province.

While scouring the encounter site, troops recovered the remains of the slain suspect, an M16 rifle, one bandolier, and six magazines. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

