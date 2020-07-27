Pinoy kid gets attention of commercial execs abroad

Filipino actress Marinella Moran couldn’t be much happier these days because her good-looking son Alexander Robin Hardman, only one-year-old, is already getting the attention of print and TV commercial executives abroad.

“Modesty aside, my son is good-looking but I did not expect him to get commercial offers this early,” said Marinella during an exclusive online chat recently.

Born on May 23, 2019 in Singapore, Alexander is 75 percent German and 25 percent Asian. But Marinella said that she has not decided on the offers for her son.

“I am so thankful for these offers for my son,” she said. “I still don’t know if I would allow Alexander to join show business at a young age. I want him to focus on studies soon. But I am not closing his doors on showbiz opportunities.”

“We stay at home most of the time and we are under home quarantine. Alexander and I bond together and he plays a lot in the house,” she said.

Marinella became active in show business in the late 1990s although she started to appear in movies under Seiko Films when she was just 13.

Over the years, Marinella appeared in several films, including “Paraiso ni Efren,” which was directed by Maryo J. delos Reyes. Movie critics saw her potential in acting and earned her a nomination for best new actress category.

In 2005, however, Marinella gave up a promising career in showbiz and got married. Away from showbiz, Marinella got busy with a small business in Singapore.

Two months ago, Marinella was scheduled to go back to the Philippines to resume her acting career but the COVID-19 scare got in the way.

Several projects have been lined-up for her once she returns to the country. But she wants to keep them secret until everything is final.

“I don’t know when I will be coming back to Manila because of the pandemic. For sure I will return to Manila and stay there for good. It’s where my heart is,” said Marinella. (Robert Requintina)

