8 LSIs in stadium infected with virus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Eight locally stranded individuals (LSIs) at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium have been found positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease even as the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to transport at least 2,000 LSIs to their respective hometowns on July 30.

In an interview over DZMM Teleradyo, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said most of the LSIs are from the Zamboanga province.

The DILG, which supervises the “Hatid Tulong’’ program, said they are planning to segregate the LSIs by regions to minimize congestion and to avoid being infected by the deadly virus.

Año said the COVID-19 positive LSIs were already brought to the quarantine facilities for treatment.

Año also noted that more than 4,000 LSIs were brought to their home provinces from the stadium. Some have been at the government sports facilities since Saturday.

They were allowed to seek shelter at Rizal Sports Complex due to heavy downpour, thus social distancing was not observed properly.

By means of the so-called “jumping points” or venues for those going to a particular region, Año said “cramming and congestion’’ will be avoided.

In the next similar programs, Año said that different venues where LSIs in certain regions may be placed. (Chito Chavez)

Explaining further, Año citing as an example said that five venues should be prepared for the LSIs coming from five regions as this will avoid clustering.

In an advisory released by the DILG on July 21, 2020, Año reminded the concerned LGUs to support the government’s “Hatid Tulong” program.

Año’s advisory directs all LGUs to coordinate with their respective Regional Task Forces and their sub-task units, prior to the sending or receiving of LSIs.

comments