Bus firm suspended over EDSA mishap

Another city bus operator has been suspended by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for violating safety road measures.

MSJ Tours has been placed under 90-day preventive suspension after one of its buses hit several concrete barriers along EDSA-Santolan on Monday.

The incident is now trending on social media after it was captured in a dashcam video.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) denounced the firm for gross violation of road transport rules.

The bus with conduction sticker number U1 L782 was driven by Jervin Mamac.

The LTO has since issued a show cause order (SCO) placing the firm under suspension aside from accusing Mamac of violating Section 27 or the Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle and Section 48 or Reckless Driving of the Republic Act 4136 known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

A hearing on the matter was set on Wednesday.

According to the DOTr, the LTO and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will conduct an immediate investigation on the incident.

The DOTr said it was the third time that a public utility bus committed an “act of recklessness” on EDSA in the past days. (Alexandria Nise San Juan)

