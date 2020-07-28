CHR denounces slay of NCMH chief, driver

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has strongly denounced the killing of National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) chief Roland Cortez and his driver by unidentified gunmen on Monday along Tandang Sora Avenue, Quezon City.

CHR Spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia said that the “murderous assault” against Cortez is shocking as it was committed in the middle of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) preparations at the Batasang Pambansa.

“The brazen and vigilante-style killing of a public official in an area where there is heavy police presence is deeply concerning as this signifies how emboldened the perpetrators are in carrying out a crime in broad daylight,” she said.

The CHR has made an appeal to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other authorities to immediately conduct a full investigation regarding the assault and hold the perpetrators accountable.

For its part, the CHR will conduct an independent probe and closely monitor the situation.

“We call for justice for the slain public servant and extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Dr. Cortez and his driver,” said de Guia.

Despite the death of Dr. Cortez, the CHR said the government still has to continue its investigation on the irregularities within the NCMH, while the CHR has already started looking into the case.

To recall, former NCMH chief administrator Clarita Avila said back in April that some patients from NCMH have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Avila added said that employees of NCMH do not have personal protective equipment (PPEs), therefore making them more vulnerable to COVID-19 transmissions.

After this, Dr. Cortez asked Avila to stop making statements on behalf of NCMH. Avila was then transferred to the Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Las Piñas by the Department of Health (DoH).

The NCMH eventually admitted on April 27 that 88 of its staff and patients tested positive for COVID-19. (Czarina Nicole Ong Ki)



De Guia said it is more important than ever for government institutions now to place the public’s interests above their own and put a stop corrupt practices. “In this time of a global health crisis, unethical and corrupt practices in public health institutions undermine people’s access to healthcare, especially the most marginalized and disadvantaged,” she said.

comments