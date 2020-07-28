Cop shot dead in Las Pinas

A policeman was shot Tuesday morning by unidentified gunmen while buying chicken feeds in Las Pinas City.

The victim, Police Staff Sergeant Juluis Sayas Fabre, 39, detailed at the Southern Police District (SPD) Headquarters, sustained gunshot wounds in the body. He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital where witnesses brought him.

Police said the incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Padre Diego Cera Street in Barangay Manuyo I, Las Pinas City.

Investigation showed that Fabre, a resident of San Dionisio, Paranaque City, was buying chicken feeds at a poultry store when two men aboard a white Ford Everest shot him.

Witnesses told police that as the victim fell wounded on the ground, the suspects sped off on board their vehicle.

Police probers were checking on the footages of the CCTV camera installed at the place of incident for possible identification of the suspects. (Jean Fernando)

