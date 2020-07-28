Donita Nose ‘not surprised’ over testing positive for COVID-19

BY STEPHANIE MARIE BERNARDINO

Comedian Donita Rose is the latest celebrity who tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

According to the 41-year-old TV host of “Wowowin” in an interview on GMA News, he wasn’t surprised when he received the swab test result. That’s because prior to the examination, he has had fever with headache for a week, then diarrhea, coughing, until it became hard for him to breathe.

Donita added he hasn’t been working on the Willie Revillame show for weeks when the symptoms manifested. The host immediately offered help, he said.

The comedian reminded people to be more careful and not be complacent especially in the time of pandemic.

“Mag-isa akong lumalaban dito ngayon, as in wala akong kasama,” said he, who, as of writing, is confined in the emergency room of a hospital.

Earlier, comedy actor Michael V also tested positive for COVID-19.

Christopher de Leon, Iza Calzado, Sylvia Sanchez, and journalist Howie Severino were also positive for COVID-19 but all have recovered.

