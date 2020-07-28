Massive contact tracing launched in Manila

Massive contact tracing operations will be conducted in the city of Manila starting Wednesday in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Tuesday said all health centers in the country’s capital will be temporarily closed as members of the city government conduct contact tracing of persons who may have come in contact with COVID-19 patients.

“Hindi po lingid sa ating kaalaman ang patuloy na pagtaas ng bilang ng mga tao na infected ng virus na ito,” she said in a letter to barangay heads.

“Nais po naming ipagbigay alam sa lahat na simula bukas, July 29, 2020 ang lahat ng mga health centers sa buong Maynila ay isasara upang magbigay daan sa gagawin na malawakan contact tracing,” she added.

Lacuna-Pangan, who is also the president of the Liga ng mga Barangay-Manila Chapter, said members of the Manila Health Department (MHD), Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT), and Manila Barangay Bureau (MBB) will be deployed to the city’s almost 900 barangays to conduct the contact tracing operations.

Data from the city government showed that there are 1,448 active COVID-19 cases in Manila, as of July 23. There are also 2,485 recoveries and 199 mortalities. (Minka Tiangco)

