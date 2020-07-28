MILO launches Homecourt project for kids

Going by the new normal, MILO is bringing sports straight to everyone’s living room.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, MILO decided to transfer sports programs into digital platforms to ensure children can still get into sports even while at home.

Out of such concept came the MILO Homecourt project that was launched last week with the purpose of nourishing a kid’s journey to success with nutritious energy and inspiration to grow sports.

“Dahil sa sitwasyon ngayon, yung mga kabataan ay talagang kailangan na mag-stay home. Pero hindi ibig sabihin na porke’t naka-stay home ka ay hindi ka puwedeng maging active,” according to Lester P. Castillo, Assistant Vice-President, Nestle Philippines-MILO, during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum webcast edition.

“During the time, moms and dads are seeking for imaginative ways to keep their kids active and moving, and sports is the perfect outlet to promote not just a healthy lifestyle, but also instill valuable life lessons that their kids grow into well-rounded individuals.”

Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner Jamie Lim and Richard Lim of the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo also joined the session presented by San Miguel Beer, Go For Gold, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), and powered by Smart, with Upstream Media as webcast partner.

Karate is one of nine sports being offered by the program along with arnis, badminton, basketball, football, gymnastics, volleyball, taekwondo, and tennis.

“It’s a very good project, its bearing kasi it has never been done before. And you wouldn’t automatically think that sports like karate can be taught online pero nagawan naman namin siya ng paraan,” said the 22-year karateka and daughter of basketball legend Samboy Lim.

“I’m proud na maraming sports ngayon ang nagta-try ng online training.”

All online courses are developed and facilitated by MILO’s expert coaches and mentors from its trusted partners such as the Philippine Taekwondo Association and the AAK to ensure kids and other enrollees receive the best kind of training.

Beginning with karate and taekwondo, the live online classes will debut on August, and parents are advised to enroll their children early as slots are limited.

To make routine sessions more engaging, MILO will also offer a live training session through the MILO Team Play Live. The program is a live exclusive physical activity class where kids can interact with a renowned fitness mentor, Coach Jim Saret and their favorite MILO ambassadors Lim and Alyssa Valdez on the MILO Facebook page.

