‘Sagip Pelikula’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

*

One of the casualties of the ABS-CBN shutdown is “Sagip Pelikula,” the company’s Film Restoration and Archives. The past nine years, ABS-CBN has been restoring old, damaged films—some of them classics.

It is, in the words of network emeritus Gabby Lopez, “one of the legacies” of the media giant, fully supported by former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos. On top of the film restoration project is Leo Katigbak, who hopes to complete the restoration of more films before ABS-CBN closes on Aug 31.

To date, 185 films have been restored. Many more are waiting but the closure of ABS-CBN has left everything up in the air. The restoration of films through digital technology is expensive, from P1 million to as much as P10 million per movie.

The oldest movie restored is “Ibong Adarna” (1941), directed by Vicente Salumbides.

The other restored classics include:

Ishmael Bernal’s “Himala,” topbilled by Nora Aunor.

Peque Gallaga’s “Oro Plata Mata,” starring Joel Torre.

Mario O’Hara’s “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos,” topbilled by Nora Aunor, Christopher de Leon, Bembol Roco.

Gil Portes’ “Markova,” starring Dolphy and his sons Eric and Epi Quizon.

Eddie Romero’s “Ganito Kami Noon…Paano Kayo Ngayon?,” topbilled by Christopher de Leon.

Mike de Leon’s “Batch ’81,” starring Mark Gil.

Laurice Guillen’s “Salome,” topbilled by Gina Alajar.

Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s “Karnal,” starring Phillip Salvador, Vic Silayan, Cecille Castillo.

Lino Brocka’s “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang,” topbilled by Christopher de Leon, Lolita Rodriguez, Mario O’Hara.

comments