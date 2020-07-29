54 dead OFWs from Saudi arrive home

The remains of 54 deceased overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Saudi Arabia arrived in the country Tuesday.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said the remains of the 54 dead OFWs arrived at past 2 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

In an advisory, the Labor department also explained why only 54 remains arrived instead of 71 as what they announced Sunday.

“The Philippine Airlines (PAL) chartered cargo loaded only 55 remains due to failure of cargo forwarders to process all those earlier listed,” read the advisory. DoLE said of the dead OFWs, 20 came from Al khobar, 10 from Jeddah, and 24 from Riyadh.

It added that 39 of the OFWs died of COVID-19 while 15 died of other causes. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

