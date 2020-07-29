Liza on Aljur’s reason for silence over ABS-CBN issue: ‘Ouch’

BY NEIL RAMOS

Liza Soberano seems not happy with Aljur Abrenica admitting he has been silent on the controversy surrounding the franchise application of ABS-CBN because he thinks the issue is “beyond” him.

“Hindi naman sa hindi ako vocal. Actually, pro-franchise po ako. Siyempre, that’s my mother network now. Marami rin silang naitulong sa akin. Pero it’s beyond me. Ibig kong sabihin, their fight is their fight,” the actor was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

Condemnation came swiftly from netizens loyal to the Kapamilya network. They ganged up on Aljur, accusing him of being spineless, pointing out how other stars – even those from competing network GMA-7 – have been vocal in their support of ABS-CBN.

Liza, a Kapamilya, joined the fray. She shared Star Cinema’s James Banaag reaction to Ajur’s statement on Twitter that read: “Nakakalungkot lang na may mga artista pala kaming hindi talaga naiintindihan ang buong pangyayari.”

Liza simply commented, “Ouch.”

Aljur is the son-in-law of actor Robin Padilla, a staunch supporter of President Duterte.

He transferred to ABS-CBN from GMA-7 in 2017.

