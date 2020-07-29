LPA spotted, to bring rains, along with ‘habagat’

BY ELLALYN V. RUIZ

Scattered to widespread rains will prevail over parts of Luzon and Visayas in the next few days due to the combined effects of the low pressure area (LPA) and southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) estimated the location of the LPA at 35 kilometers north-northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

While the LPA remains less likely to intensify into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, this weather disturbance and the habagat may still bring significant impact to the country’s weather in the next couple of days.

PAGASA said scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains may affect Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental within 24 hours.

Scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rains are also expected over Metro Manila, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Rainy weather will likely persist over most of these areas until Saturday.

“Floodings and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA warned.

Fisherfolk and those using small boats were advised to take necessary precautions against potentially rough seas during thunderstorms when setting sail over the coasts of Luzon and Western Visayas.

PAGASA also advised the public and local disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned to take appropriate measures and monitor the rainfall or thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings issued by PAGASA’s regional services divisions.

