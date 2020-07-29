Manila opens 3rd COVID walk-in testing center

The city of Manila opened on Wednesday its third walk-in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center at the Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital (JJASGH) on Numancia St., Binondo.

The two other walk-in testing facilities are located at Ospital ng Sampaloc and Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (GABMMC) in Tondo.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said their aim is to place free and accessible COVID-19 testing sites in each area in the city to stem the spread of the disease.

“Just to be true to our commitment that we will provide every corner of the city of free, accessible, and efficient testing,” he said in his speech.

“We will continue to engage in this direction… We will trace and trace, we will test and test, and we will continue to follow guidelines by DoH (Department of Health) with regard to gold testing… and we will isolate,” he added. (Minka Tiangco)

