NCR COVID-19 critical care capacity now in ‘danger level’ – DoH

BY ANALOU DE VERA

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday appealed again to the public to follow the health protocols as the overall utilization of hospital beds dedicated for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country is now already in the “warning zone”.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that there are 16,388 beds for COVID-19 patients both in public and private hospitals in the country. Of the figure, 52.3 percent are currently being utilized.

“Ano ang ibig sabihin nito? Nationally, malapit nang ma-overwhelm ang health system natin,

mapapagod ang ating mga doktor, nars, at mga nag-alaaga sa atin sa ospital,” said Vergeire during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

“Kaya naman nakikiusap kami sa inyo na sumunod sa minimum health standards at kung hindi naman importante, manatili muna sa bahay,” she added.

The National Capital Region’s (NCR) critical care capacity is now in the danger level as more than 70 percent of hospitals’ facilities for COVID-19 are currently being used.

“Ang rehiyon po ng NCR ay nasa danger zone with an occupancy rate of 82.2 percent,” said Vergeire.

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administrative Region as well as the regions of Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Davao region are now in the “warning zone,” said Vergeire.

One solution to address this problem is the “One Hospital Command System” that aims to strengthen the referral system in the different hospitals.

“Through the One Hospital Command System, inaayos po natin ang referral system for both public and private para masiguro na hindi napupuno ang mga ospital. Through this system, pinaiigting din po natin ang coordination ng mga ospital sa mga TTMF (temporary treatment and monitoring facilities) upang mailipat po natin ang mga kasong hindi na nangangailangan ng higher level of care,” said Vergeire.

The Health official also announced that the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 83,673 as 1,678 new infections were recorded. The total number of active cases currently stands at 55,109.

Vergeire also reported that four more patients have died, bringing the death toll to 1,947. The recoveries jumped to 26,617 after 173 new patients got well. (Analou de Vera)

