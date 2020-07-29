Police to destroy 1.4 tons of seized shabu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to destroy some 1.4 tons of shabu which the agency seized in three major operations in Bulacan, Cavite and Makati in the past few months.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said the destruction is set either on August 12 or August 19 upon their coordination with the Supreme Court to immediately destroy the illegal drugs to dispel the notion that the confiscated shabu are being recycled.

Gamboa said there is already a rule that confiscated drugs must be destroyed within 72 hours after the judge and the lawyers of both sides inspected the drug haul evidence.

Early this month, Supreme Court Administrator Midas Marquez issued a memorandum reminding all judges in the country to strictly follow the rule on destruction of illegal drugs. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments