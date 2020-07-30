2 dead, 2 hurt in work mishap

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

ISABELA – Tragedy befell a family when two members died while the two others were injured due to electrocution while working on a pump well in Brgy. San Isidro, Luna here.

Provincial Police spokesman Capt. Francess Littaua said cousins Rodrigo Ramil, 56, and Anthony Agcaoili, 46, were declared dead on arrival at Dr. Esther Garcia Hospital.

Injured were Leynard Agcaoili, 22, and Allen Rey Agcaoili, 17, all residents of Brgy. Lalog 2 also in Luna.

Probers said the victims were setting up a steel tubular tripod purposely for the installation of pump well when tragedy struck.

The said tripod, according to probers, accidentally touched the primary line of the Isabela Electric Cooperative ISELCO distribution line, causing it to spark and electrocute them.

They were rushed to the hospital but Ramil and Agcaoili were pronounced dead due to severe electric shock.

The younger Agcaoilis were being treated at the same hospital. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

