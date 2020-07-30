2 soldiers, 10 BIFF men killed in Maguindanao clash

BY AARON RECUENCO

Two soldiers and 10 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) died in a fierce gun battle between the two forces in Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao.

Lt. Col. Dingdong Atilano, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said the firefight that last for about six hours also saw 13 soldiers from the 57th Infantry Battalion suffer bullet wounds.

He said that the while the Army troopers were conducting operations in the town against the members of the Daulah Islamiyah led by Sonny Indal, they encountered a number of BIFF members in Barangay Penditen at around 5:30 a.m.

The group of Indal has been reportedly hiding near the BIFF camps as part of their strategy against the pursuing government troopers.

During the gun battle, a large group of BIFF members reinforced the Daulah Islamiyah members. The initial exchange of gun fire resulted in the death of two soldiers and four BIFF members.

“The encounter lasted until 11:30 a.m. The fatality on the side of the enemy rose to 10 with several others injured,” said Atilano.

The BIFF is a breakaway faction of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front that opposes the peace deal with the government.

The BIFF has been tagged in various bomb attacks in Maguindanao and nearby areas. (Aaron Recuenco)

