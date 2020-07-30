Ahem, who’s that guy, Angeline?

BY JOJO P. PANALIGAN

Singer Angeline Quinto has got fans all excited over photos of a non-showbiz guy she posted on her Instagram account in the last 24 hours.

Most conspicuous of these is his “sideview” photo in the main grids of her account. Click on Instagram stories and you see the guy again, but this time with Angeline, herself, taking a “two-fie.”

Another photo shows him swimming in a pool.

All photos do not have captions, so netizens are all over themselves guessing who he is. Some say he could be her boyfriend, while others think he’s too young for that so he could be just a friend or a relative.

One of Angeline’s most recent posts before this read: “Always remember that God will never take anything away from you without the intention of replacing it with something better.”

Recall that few months back, Angeline confessed to recovering from heartbreak.

Well, Angeline? Care to share?

