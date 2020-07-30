BIR extends online business registration to Aug. 31

BY JUN RAMIREZ

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has extended the business registration of online sellers of goods and services from July 31 to August 31.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay stretched the deadline for another month based on the request of many individuals and companies engaged in digital transactions.

The BIR chief noted in Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) No. 75-2020 that many online merchants expressed fear of possibly catching the lethal Covid-19 if they leave the safety of their home and visit revenue districts to submit their registration application.

In the same memorandum, Dulay instructed revenue district officers not to impose penalties to those who voluntarily declare past transactions and pay the corresponding taxes.

He said penalties shall only be collected from those who did not register and misdeclared sales. (Jun Ramirez)

