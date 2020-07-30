Drive vs human trafficking stepped up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JUN RAMIREZ

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said its campaign against human trafficking will not be hindered while the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the world observes the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons today (July 30, 2020), we reaffirm our unwavering resolve to combat human trafficking in our ports by preventing the departure of suspected victims of this menace to our society,” said BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

The BI chief observed that while human traffickers are apparently lying low due to the pandemic that prompted restrictions on international travel, “these syndicates will always take advantage of every opportunity that may arise to spirit their victims out of the country.”

Morente said he believes that trafficking syndicates are just around the corner and waiting for the right time to resume their nefarious activities that prey on poor Filipinos who are mostly women and, even minors.

“I have thus directed our port personnel to be vigilant and prepared to conduct stricter screening of departing passengers now that the government is eyeing less restrictions on outbound travel of Filipinos,” Morente said. (Jun Ramirez)

comments